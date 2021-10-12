WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen lead a serious Cup contender.

2. Vegas Golden Knights: Robin Lehner is the undisputed starter after previously sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury.

3. Winnipeg Jets: An already sturdy blue line acquired Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon.

4. Edmonton Oilers: After getting swept by the Jets in the first round of the playoffs, the Oilers boosted their forward depth. Connor McDavid was the league MVP.

5. Wild: The spotlight is on Kirill Kaprizov as the NHL's reigning Rookie of the Year after the team dropped longtime fixtures Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

6. Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov are healthy again after both missed significant time last season with injury.

7. St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko is still with the Blues, who are only three seasons removed from a Stanley Cup, despite requesting a trade.

8. Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury's addition and Jonathan Toews' return should make the Blackhawks much more competitive.

9. Nashville Predators: Another MVP-type season by goalie Juuse Saros would be huge for the Predators.

10. Calgary Flames: No longer around is longtime captain Mark Giordano, who was scooped up by the Kraken in the expansion draft.

11. Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes were late arrivals to training camp after signing new contracts.

12. San Jose Sharks: Evander Kane is away from the team after allegations he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

13. Los Angeles Kings: An offseason makeover included picking up forwards Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson.

14: Seattle Kraken: Goalie Philipp Grubauer, a finalist for last season's Vezina Trophy, headlines the NHL's newest team.

15: Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale are the face of the Ducks' youth movement.

16: Arizona Coyotes: First-year coach Andre Tourigny is at the helm of the Coyotes' rebuild.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Tampa Bay Lightning: The depth players behind the Lightning's back-to-back championships are gone, but Tampa Bay still has a star-studded lineup.

2. N.Y. Islanders: Captain Anders Lee is back after a knee injury, and the Islanders bolstered their experience by signing Zdeno Chara and Zach Parise.

3. Carolina Hurricanes: Although the goaltending and defense were overhauled, the showstoppers — Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck — are up front.

4. Florida Panthers: Aaron Ekblad is returning from a knee injury, and captain Aleksander Barkov continues to be one of the most underrated players in the NHL.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs: After fading in the playoffs again last season, the same core, featuring Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, will vie for a breakthrough.

6. Washington Capitals: A perennial playoff team, the Capitals are currently without injured Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom .

7. Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand remain, but goalie Tuukka Rask and forward David Krejci (playing in Czech league) didn't re-sign.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins: Plenty of questions surround a squad that will start without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as they recover from offseason surgeries.

9. N.Y. Rangers: New coach Gerard Gallant is inheriting a team with talented youngsters, including Norris winner Adam Fox, and savvy veterans.

10. Montreal Canadiens: After a run to Stanley Cup Final, defenseman Shea Weber is out for the season and goalie Carey Price is taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

11. Philadelphia Flyers: Carter Hart returns as the Flyers' starting goalie, but the defense in front of him has been revamped.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets: This is a team in transition after trading away elite defenseman Seth Jones.

13. New Jersey Devils: The learning curve could continue for the Devils' up-and-coming lineup.

14. Ottawa Senators: Leading scorer Brady Tkachuk is still unsigned.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Detroit has many of the same forwards back after scoring was an issue last season.

16. Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres stripped Jack Eichel of the captaincy and are a standoff with the player on how to treat his neck injury as trade rumors continue.