Where: Bell Centre, Montreal

When: Thursday (round 1), 6 p.m.; Friday (rounds 2-7), 10 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Thursday) and NHL Network (Friday)

Top prospects: Shane Wright, C, Kingston (Ontario Hockey League); Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Finland); Logan Cooley, C, U.S. U-18; Simon Nemec, D, Nitra (Slovakia); David Jiricek, D, Plzen (Czechia); Cutter Gauthier, LW, U.S. U-18.

Wild picks: First round, 19th and 24th overall; second round, 47th and 56th; third round, 89th; fourth round, 121st; fifth round, 153rd; sixth round, 185th.

First round order: 1. Montreal; 2. New Jersey; 3. Arizona; 4. Seattle; 5. Philadelphia; 6. Columbus (from Chicago); 7. Ottawa; 8. Detroit; 9. Buffalo; 10. Anaheim; 11. San Jose; 12. Columbus; 13. N.Y. Islanders; 14. Winnipeg; 15. Vancouver; 16. Buffalo (from Vegas); 17. Nashville; 18. Dallas; 19. Wild (from Los Angeles); 20. Washington; 21. Pittsburgh; 22. Anaheim (from Boston); 23. St. Louis; 24. Wild; 25. Toronto; 26. Montreal (from Calgary); 27. Arizona (from Carolina via Montreal); 28. Buffalo (from Florida); 29. Edmonton; 30. Winnipeg (from N.Y. Rangers); 31. Tampa Bay; 32. Arizona (from Colorado).