Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Welcome to Week 6, which features two games between teams with winning records, highlighted by Detroit at Tampa Bay, and three games between teams with losing records, lowlighted by a Purple stinker in Chicago.

Here are six games to watch in Week 6:

THURSDAY NIGHTER

Broncos (+10 ½) at Chiefs: Denver's first 1-5 start since '94. One of the worst coaching jobs ever? Sean? Sean? Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Vikings (-2 ½) at Bears: The only way these turnovers and losses stop is for some sports writer to predict they will continue. Minnesota, you're welcome. Bears 28, Vikings 20

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-3½) at Buccaneers: Detroit favored on the road in a battle of division leaders? Did Doc and Marty McFly take us back to 1955 again? Buccaneers 24, Lions 21

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+14½) at Bills: Buffalo's defensive depth will be tested. Just not Sunday night. Bills 38, Giants 17

UPSET SPECIAL

Colts (+3½) at Jaguars: The 3-2 Colts are 2-0 on the road while the 3-2 London Jaguars are 0-2 in Jacksonville. Colts 24, Jaguars 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (-2 ½) at Chargers: America gets to watch its team lose again in prime time, this time on "Monday Night Football." Yay. Chargers 28, Cowboys 24

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 19-11; 18-12.

Upset special: 2-3.

Lock of the week: 5-0.

Vikings: 3-2.