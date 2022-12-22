The gift of parity and/or mediocrity has been doled out this Christmas season to 10 teams that have both losing records and playoff possibilities, including the entire NFC South, three-fourths of the AFC South and a certain hated rival that resides roughly 278 miles east of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Six teams have clinched a playoff berth, including the Vikings, while five have been eliminated, including the Bears. Five teams, including surging Detroit and slumping AFC South leader Tennessee, are 7-7 and in the thick of a playoff race.

Tom Brady and the 6-8, NFC South-leading Buccaneers are the only team in that division that's favored. They play at Arizona on Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Panthers, Saints and Falcons are all 5-9 and favored to lose on Christmas Eve.

The guess here?

Brady will win, the rest of the division will lose, and the G.O.A.T. will take a two-game lead on everyone heading into the final two weeks. Tampa Bay finishes with games against a Carolina team it lost two and an Atlanta team that it beat.

Here are this week's games:

THURSDAY'S GAME

Jaguars (-2½) at Jets: Don't look now, but Trevor Lawrence is making a playoff push with 14 TDs and one INT as the Jags have mounted a 4-2 run. Jaguars 34, Jets 30

SATURDAY'S NFC NORTH GAMES

Giants (+4½) at Vikings: Doubt 'em all you want, but they're 7-1 at home with six one-score wins, four of which were fourth-quarter comebacks, one of which was the greatest comeback in NFL history. Vikings 32, Giants 27

Lions (-2 ½) at Panthers: The Lions are 6-1 since their 1-6 start. A dangerous offense, a resurgent defense and a whole lot of confidence will carry them one step closer to a possible playoff berth. Lions 37, Panthers 34

Buffalo (-8 ½) at Bears: The Bears put up a great fight in losing to the Eagles 25-20 last week. But the sense here is their give-a-hoot tank has been emptied. Bills 40, Bears 21

SATURDAY'S OTHER GAMES

Falcons (+7 ½) at Ravens: Ravens by 3

Saints (+2 ½) at Browns: Browns by 3

Seahawks (+10½) at Chiefs: Chiefs by 10

Texans (+3½) at Titans: Titans by 7

Bengals (-3 ½) at Patriots: Patriots by 3

Commanders (+6½) at 49ers: 49ers by 10.

Eagles (+5 ½) at Cowboys: Cowboys by 3

Raiders (+2 ½) at Steelers: Steelers by 3

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Broncos (-2½) at Rams: Rams by 3

Buccaneers (-7½) at Cardinals: Buccaneers by 3

MONDAY'S GAME

Chargers (-4½) at Colts: Colts blow a big lead, lose to Vikings by three, bench Matt Ryan and beat the Chargers by three with a Nick Foles-led comeback the following week. What else would you expect of the Purple's charmed season? Colts 30, Chargers 27

UPSET SPECIAL

Packers (+4 ½) at Dolphins: Until you see their playoff death certificate, don't count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of that seventh seed and a return visit to U.S. Bank Stadium next month. (P.S. This, of course, jinxes the Packers, so you're welcome, Vikings fans). Packers 33, Dolphins 26

Last week's Upset Special: Titans (+3) 24, Chargers 21. Final: Chargers 17, Titans 14. Record: 4-11.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 11-5/124-96-2.

Against the spread last week/season: 9-7/111-108-3.

Vikings picks: 8-6.