The Chiefs went into this week as one of five teams – including the 49ers, Cowboys, Bills and Vikings — that can join the Eagles as teams that have clinched a playoff berth.

Kansas City appears to have the easiest path this week, needing only to beat the 1-11-1 Texans, 14-point underdog Texans. Fortunately for coach Andy Reid, this should not be a trap game since the Cowboys needed a 98-yard drive in the closing minute to avoid losing to the Texans as a 17-point favorite last week.

The Chiefs will win, which will give them a seventh straight AFC West title. That would tie the 1973-79 Rams for the second-longest stranglehold on a division. Only the 2009-19 Patriots, with 11 consecutive titles, ruled over a division longer.

Here are this week's picks:

THURSDAY'S GAME

49ers (-3 ½) at Seahawks: Seattle has become one-dimensional, relying too much on Geno Smith to carry a lifeless running attack during a 1-3 fade in the last month. The 49ers have the No. 1 scoring defense and the No. 1 storyline in Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, the rookie quarterback whose NFL starting debut was a 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady last week. 49ers 24, Seahawks 14

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Colts (+4½) at Vikings: The Vikings' 32nd-ranked defense will struggle, per usual, but the Purple Panic in streets will subside a little bit because Colts quarterback/turnover machine Matt Ryan is the gift that keeps on giving in times like these. Vikings 31, Colts 28

Ravens (+2 ½) at Browns: Browns by 3

Dolphins (+6½) at Bills: Bills by 3

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Lions (-½) at Jets: A meaningful Lions-Jets game in December? The only thing stranger is a super confident Detroit team winning for the sixth time in its last seven attempts. Lions 24, Jets 21

Eagles (-8½) at Bears: The Eagles lead the league in scoring (29.7). The Bears have allowed an average of 33.5 points during a six-game losing streak. Eagles 35, Bears 17

Giants (+4 ½) at Commanders: Washington is at home and coming off a bye week since its 20-20 tie with the Giants two weeks ago. The slumping Giants are 0-3-1 in their last four games and have surrendered a Vikings-esque 426 yards per game the past three contests. Commanders 23, Giants 20

Chiefs (-14) at Texans: Chiefs by 10

Steelers (+2 ½) at Panthers: Panthers by 3

Falcons (+4½) at Saints: Saints by 7

Cowboys (-4 ½) at Jaguars: Cowboys by 7

Cardinals (+2 ½) at Broncos: Cardinals by 3

Patriots (-½) at Raiders: Patriots by 3

Bengals (-3 ½) at Buccaneers: Bengals by 7

MONDAY'S GAME

Rams (+6½) at Packers: The Packers roll after a bye week, keeping alive their hopes of claiming the NFC's seventh seed, not to mention the possibility of then serving up the next postseason sucker punch in Vikings history. Packers 34, Rams 17

UPSET SPECIAL

Titans (+3½) at Chargers: Tennessee snaps a three-game losing streak by controlling the game with Derrick Henry and finally getting some takeaways for the first time in over a month. Titans 24, Chargers 21

Last week's Upset Special: Chargers (+3) 37, Dolphins 31. Final: Chargers 23, Dolphins 17. Record: 4-10.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 7-6/113-91-2.

Against the spread last week/season: 7-6/102-101-3.

Vikings picks: 7-6.