With Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa off this week, feel free to use Week 10 to enjoy a little defense.

Start with the AFC North, where the 5-3 Browns take the No. 1 defense in yards allowed (234.8) into 7-2 Baltimore to face the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense (13.8).

Elsewhere, Houston and its defensive-minded rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans travel to Cincinnati looking to reach five wins for the first time since 2019.

In Jacksonville, the Jaguars (6-2) face the 49ers (5-3) in an interconference battle of division leaders. Jacksonville hasn't had seven or more wins through nine games since it started 8-1 in 1999.

And in Minnesota, all eyes will be focused on the rocket scientist (Joshua Dobbs) starting at quarterback while the team's true identity continues to be forged by a defensive coordinator (Brian Flores) whose brain isn't too shabby, either.

Here are six games to watch:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Saints (-2 ½) at Vikings: The Saints had a 5-0 turnover advantage and one penalty and darn near lost to the Bears. At home. Double Down on Dobbs & Defense. Vikings 24, Saints 19

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-3½) at Chargers: Coming off a bye and visiting a stadium with no home fans should help tremendously. Lions 30, Chargers 24

Packers (+3½) at Steelers: Jordan Love? In Pittsburgh? Against Mike Tomlin? Please. Steelers 17, Packers 13

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+16 ½) at Cowboys: Dear NFL, If Dallas loses to Tommy DeVito, a joint lawsuit will be filed by every person who still has a Survivor Pool pick. Cowboys 34, Giants 17

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Jets (-1½) at Raiders: Josh McDaniels was 9-16 as a Raider. Interim coaches before and after him: 8-5. Raiders 13, Jets 10

GAME OF THE WEEK

Browns (+6½) at Ravens: The entire AFC North would make the playoffs if it didn't have to play the entire AFC North. Twice. Ravens 23, Browns 20

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 29-25; 24-30.

Upset special: 2-7.

Lock of the Week: 9-0.

Vikings: 4-5.