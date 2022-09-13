Top three teams

1. Bills (1-0)

Josh Allen took a giant first step toward his first MVP award as Leslie Frazier's defense was holding the Rams to 10 points.

2. Buccaneers (1-0)

Todd Bowles' defense held the Cowboys to 3 points in Dallas as Tom Brady was looking meh.

3. Chiefs (1-0)

Patrick Mahomes completed 76.9% of his passes for 360 yards and five TDs as Tyreek Hill was playing for the Dolphins.

Bottom three teams

30. Cardinals (0-1)

Arizona's late-season collapse began much earlier this year.

31. Cowboys (0-1)

Dak Prescott is out, Jerry Jones is ticked and Mike McCarthy is doomed.

32. Jets (0-1)

If you lived to Week 2 of your Survivor Pool, you're probably thanking Joe Flacco and the Jets for being the NFL's only dependable losers.

Ranking the Vikings

10. Are they a top-10 team? When they're healthy, protecting Kirk Cousins and beating up his counterpart, you betcha they are.

Stats of the week

2004: The last time the Browns started 1-0. Deshaun who?

58 yards: Length of Cleveland kicker Cade York's game-winning field goal, a record for a rookie in his first game. The previous record of 55 yards was held by the Vikings' Blair Walsh (2012) and the Jets' John Hall (1997).

17: Number of times Derek Carr targeted Davante Adams in the 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

6: Number of times Carr targeted someone other than Adams. Which helps explain this next one …

3: Number of times new Chargers edge rushers Khalil Mack sacked Carr while he was searching for Adams to get open. Mack had one of the two late strip sacks of Carr.

0: Number of times the Bills blitzed Matthew Stafford, who threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times.

Key injuries

Week 1 took out a top-10 quarterback (Prescott, thumb) and the league's reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year (T.J. Watt, pectoral). It also sacked Clark Harris (biceps). Um, who? Harris, the Bengals' long snapper. The injury cost Cincinnati two easy cracks at overcoming five turnovers to beat Pittsburgh. With backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox snapping too high, Cincy had a PAT blocked as the fourth quarter ended and then missed a 29-yard field goal attempt way left in overtime.

Week 2 sneak peek: Get your popcorn

Justin Jefferson vs. A.J. Brown. Two of the NFL's best receivers meet in Philly on Monday Night Football a week after they had a combined 19 catches for 339 yards in Week 1 wins. Brown, who went from Tennessee to the Eagles on draft day, had 128 yards in the first half against Detroit. Jefferson topped that with 158 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings took a 17-0 lead over the Packers at home. Note to defensive coordinators from Philly and Minny: Pay much more attention to these guys than their opposing D-coordinators did in Week 1.