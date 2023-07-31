Since the Supreme Court decision in May 2018 that opened the doors for more states to legalize sports betting, the number of NFL players suspended for betting has risen, with 10 this offseason alone. Here is the history of the league's gambling-related suspensions.

1963: In the most famous gambling scandal in league history, Packers star Paul Hornung and Lions star Alex Karras — both now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — were suspended for a year by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with "known hoodlums" over the course of several years. Five other Lions players were fined for betting on the previous season's championship game, and the team was fined for not better monitoring the players' gambling activities.

1983: Perhaps the most infamous gambler among NFL players, Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, a first-round draft pick, was suspended for 13 months for betting on league games during his rookie season in 1982 and for associating with illegal bookmakers. Schlichter, a gambling addict who was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt at the time of his suspension, was out of the league by 1986 and later went to prison on charges related to financial crimes.

2019: It would be 36 years until another NFL player was suspended for gambling. Josh Shaw of the Cardinals served a 21-game suspension, covering part of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season, for betting on NFL games, including one involving his own team, while he was on injured reserve.

2022: Calvin Ridley of the Falcons was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021, including an Atlanta game, while he was away from the team on the non-football injury list.

2023: Eyioma Uwazurike of the Broncos; Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Colts; Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Lions; Shaka Toney of the Commanders; and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Titans and Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions were suspended for their teams' first six regular-season games for betting on non-NFL sports at their club facilities.