Animal behavioral scientists at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, responding to the problem of livestock waste, have trained calves to urinate in a MooLoo — a special pen lined with artificial turf, the Associated Press reported. It was the answer to a major problem. Perhaps you didn't know that urine mixed with feces makes ammonia, which is an issue for the environment, or that cows produce an impressive amount of urine in a day: about 8 gallons.

About the potty-training endeavor, the study's senior author, Lindsay Matthews, said, "The cows are at least as good as children, age 2 to 4," at being potty-trained. Next up: No. 2.

Lobster lover

It was 1928 when Virginia Oliver, age 8, started trapping lobsters, and she hasn't stopped working the harvest yet. Oliver, now 101, works on her 78-year-old son's boat, which bears her name. Oliver, of Rockland, Maine, gets up before dawn to head out to sea, where she baits traps and then measures and bands the lobsters that are caught.

The Associated Press reported that a couple of years ago, a crab nipped her finger and she had to have seven stitches. When the doctor asked Oliver why she was still lobstering, she snapped back, "Well, that's 'cause I want to do it." Oliver has no plans to retire. "I like being along the water. And so I'm going to keep on doing it just as long as I can."

Easy arrest

In the small Ontario town of Durham, an unidentified driver sealed his fate Sept. 15 when at about 1:45 a.m., he began driving in slow circles around the parking lot of the Durham Regional Police station, CTV News reported. An officer noticed the car and went outside, asking the driver to stop. "The driver did not comply and continued to drive slowly in and around the parked police vehicles while flashing his headlights," police said. Finally, two cruisers boxed in the car. The driver was arrested for driving while impaired.

Fine points of the law

On Sept. 13, a road rage incident in Amarillo, Texas, started when car No. 1 tried to pass car Nos. 2 and 3. No. 1 got past the first car, but the other driver sped up trying to prevent the pass. As car No. 1 finally passed No. 3, people in the two cars started shooting at each other. And here's where Texas' tricky law comes in: While it is against the law to shoot a firearm from a moving or stationary vehicle on a roadway, if you're shooting in self-defense, you're off the hook. That means that the shooter in car No. 1 was arrested, but the one in car No. 3 will not face any charges. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Sign of the times

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is having to take drastic measures in response to a supply shortage of hooch in its state-run stores, the Morning Call reported. Starting on Sept. 17, liquor stores have had a two-bottles-per-day limit on a long list of specific products, including bourbons, tequilas and Champagne. The PLCB said the limit will remain "for the foreseeable future."

