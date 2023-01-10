A newborn boy is "fighting for his life" after his mother was shot to death outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville by a man who was arrested and could be charged as soon as Tuesday, according to the woman's family.

Kyla O'Neal, 31, was shot while sitting in a vehicle at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9800 block of W. 217th Street, police said.

O'Neal was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where she died. Medical personnel there were able to deliver the baby Sunday night, police said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Minneapolis, was arrested and booked into jail shortly after 1:15 a.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said in a statement the man "has employment affiliation" with the warehouse.

O'Neal's survivors include children ages 10, 7 and 2, "and my nephew [who] was forced to be delivered but is fighting for his life," her sister Samantha Scott said in an online fundraising campaign to cover funeral expenses.

Police have yet to disclose a possible motive for the shooting. Scott's posting said the man is the father of at least one of O'Neal's children.