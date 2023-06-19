New Zealand did not play the second half of an international soccer friendly against Qatar after its national team said its starting defender — and Minnesota United veteran — Michael Boxall was "racially abused" by an opponent.

In a statement on Twitter, New Zealand Football said its team agreed to not play the second half after no action was taken by the referee at halftime. The game was played in Austria.

According to the New Zealand website Stuff Sports, the incident occurred in the 40th minute when Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag made a comment to Boxall, which angered Boxall and his teammates.

Boxall, who is of Samoan heritage, is one of five Loons players who are away to play for their national teams on a current FIFA international break. He and fellow defender Brent Kallman also are the only Loons left from the team's inaugural MLS season in 2017.

Boxall started for New Zealand and played 82 minutes in Friday's 4-1 international friendly loss to Sweden in Stockholm. He started Monday's game, which New Zealand led 1-0 at halftime, as well and is expected back with the Loons for Saturday's game at Real Salt Lake.

Also on Monday, Ireland's Under-21 team left the field in a friendly against Kuwait after an opponent reportedly racially abused an Irish substitute.