Four-star Perkiomen School (Penn.) senior guard Ryan Dunn picked Virginia over the Gophers and other schools, he announced Saturday on Instagram.

The 6-7 New York native enjoyed his trip to Minnesota's campus a couple weeks ago, but the Cavaliers won him over after an official visit recently.

Dunn quickly rose to prominence this summer to top-100 status in the 2022 class with the New York Jayhawks on the Adidas circuit. His top eight schools included Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Boston College, Georgetown, and Maryland.

The first big recruiting week for new Gophers coach Ben Johnson was when Dunn made his official visit to campus in early September, which included attending the U football team's opener vs. Ohio State.

Dunn visited with his friend and New Jersey point guard Jayden Pierre. They were former teammates at Long Island Lutheran in New York, but Pierre hasn't made his decision yet.

The Gophers still have three members of the 2022 class, with Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne, Park Center guard Braeden Carrington and former Osseo wing Joshua Ola-Joseph, who transferred to Prolific Prep in California.