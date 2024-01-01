Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The New Year dawned pretty happy indeed for two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players, each of whom won $1 million, the Minnesota Lottery announced Monday.

The winning tickets were purchased at Coborn's grocery store in Delano and the Kwik Trip convenience story in Dundas. Each store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket, lottery officials said.

In all, the Minnesota Lottery sold 100,000 more Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets in 2023. A total of 800,000 raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 24 and sold out in a record 22 days on Nov. 14 — the fastest sellout ever, officials said.

More than 15,000 other winning numbers were also announced Monday morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes. A complete list of winning numbers can be found at mnlottery.com.

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at Minnesota Lottery retailers. Prizes of $10,000, $25,000, and $50,000 prizes can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail. The $100,000 and $1 million prizes must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Officials recommend calling ahead to verify hours and make an appointment.

According to lottery officials, the $100,000 winning tickets were purchased at Isanti Mobil, Isanti; Lake City Fresh Market, Lake City; Hy-Vee Gas, New Ulm; Owatonna Food & Fuel, Owatonna; and Kwik Trip, 6250 County Road 120, St. Cloud.

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at Cub Foods, Roseville; Speedway, St. Joseph; Cenex, Dent; Kwik Trip, 6516 Grand Av., Duluth; and Kwik Trip, 1740 Commerce Drive, North Mankato.

The $25,000 winning tickets were bought at Kwik Trip, 4805 Miller Trunk Hwy., Hermantown; Koehnen's BP, Minnetonka; M&H Gas, 721 Arcade St., St. Paul; Lake Region Co-op, Buffalo; and Freedom Valu, Minnetonka.