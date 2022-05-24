Toro announced the introduction of a robotic lawn mower for the residential market that will greatly reduce the time and sweat homeowners spend cutting grass.

Toro has some autonomous lawn mowers for golf courses and commercial markets under development but is introducing its first robotic mower for residential use.

To compete against robotic residential lawn mowers already on the market. Toro says its autonomous mower is the first in the space to use optical sensors. Some of the existing robot mowers on the market use GPS navigation or require a guidewire to be buried around the perimeter of the yard or obstacles that the mower uses for navigation.

"Our commitment to alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous technologies will enable people to create an amazing space for their families and do more of what they love for generations to come," said Greg Janey, a vice president on the residential side who oversees the company's Center for Technology, Research and Innovation (CTRI), in a news release.

For many homeowners, lawn mowing is a weekly or biweekly chore. But the robotic lawn mower can be programmed to run more often cutting less grass that can create a healthier lawn by avoiding the stress of cutting too much grass at once.

The propriety vision system used by Toro in its robot mower uses multiple cameras for navigation and to map each lawn. A smartphone app can also create custom mowing schedules that can factor in weather forecasts and allows owners to manage the mower from anywhere.

Toro's robotic mower is battery-operated and quieter than gas-powered mowers. The low-profile and center of gravity means it can handle some sloped lawns and Toro says it comes with third-party safety certification and theft proof features.

Best for midsized lawns dozen's of competing residential robotic mowers are already on the market and Toro expects the category to grow significantly as the technology further develops. According to an industry report from Mordor Intelligence the market for residential robotic lawn mowers is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2020 to $3.5 billion by 2026.

Bloomington-based Toro had annual revenue of $4 billion for its fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021, with 25% of its sales coming from its residential segment and the remaining from its professional segment. Residential segment sales grew 23% over the prior year driven by sales of zero-turn residential lawn mowers, snowblowers and Toro's line of 60V Flex Force battery powered residential devices.

Consumers eager to scratch a summer chore off their to-do list will have to wait until the spring of 2023 for the new mower to be officially released. Pre-orders can be made this fall.