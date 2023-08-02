Set against sweeping vistas of rolling pastures, rugged stone outcroppings and brilliant waters are the small towns and hidden spots that make the Minnesota-Wisconsin border a magical destination.

Twin Citians have long been drawn here for day or weekend trips to soak up the serenity, chasing discovery around every bend. But stroll on a main street looking for vintage deals and an ice cream cone, and you'll find the tiny downtowns we thought we knew so well are radically different.

And so is the food scene. There's a surprising new crop of places to eat and drink along the way, and even seasoned venues have awoken with new life since the pandemic, with energized management, fresh menus and inspired chefs.

From Scandia to Nelson, along the St. Croix

Carrie Summer, co-owner of the Chef Shack, moved from the Twin Cities to open a fine dining establishment steps from the Mississippi River in Bay City, Wis. The eatery has been a constant in the area as the recent burst of new restaurants and bars have followed its path toward a slower-paced, work-life-balanced kind of hospitality.

"The pandemic didn't slow any of that down," Summer said. "If anything, the pandemic broke it all wide open for every kind of possibility for people to think outside the box."

From Scandia down the St. Croix river, around Lake Pepin and into Stockholm, we found families and friends building food and beverage businesses that reframe the way we think of eating and drinking in small towns.

Food truck operator Ryan Kilkelly moved home to Stillwater to be closer to family. Zach Hetrick, a distiller, built a cocktail room on his family's sixth-generation farm. And that's just a start.

Come taste your way through the unexpected gems waiting just up the road and down the way, in Minnesota and Wisconsin's river towns.

Scandia Sitting high above the St. Croix, you can't see the water from this ultra-charming — and ultra-Swedish — micro-downtown, with its mercantile, dala horses, Gammelgården Museum and 60-year-old tavern. But it feels a world away. Rustic Roots Winery in Scandia. Sharyn Jackson, Star Tribune Rustic Roots Winery rusticroots.wine The Sandager family bought the land in 2019 for a production facility and vineyard. Set on 80 handsome acres above the St. Croix River Valley, the winery opened in 2020. A wine pavilion was added last year. Working with both local and out-of-state grapes, Rustic Roots offers tastings from a dry rose to a sweet hard cider. For food, there's a small menu of flatbreads, a picnic of summer sausage and cheese, and, if you're fortunate enough to time your visit to his schedule, hot dogs from a vintage Airstream cart operated by the Sandagers' young son, Howie.

Marine on St. Croix This little stop right on the river is filled with historic, white-painted buildings and an almost overwhelming amount of charm. Outside Änna's Bistro in Marine on St. Croix. Sharyn Jackson, Star Tribune Änna's Bistro annasbistromn.com When Änna Hagstrom wanted to change careers, she found a former pizzeria in need of new life. Rather than settle for the expected, learning the doughy arts, she sought to create the bistro of her dreams. Working with locally sourced ingredients, the seasonal menu changes often and it's all prepared in the wood-fire oven in the wall of the building. The dining room sports a soaring roof, giving the small Scandinavian-designed room an airy quality. Large windows afford views of the little main street and the lazy small-town movement outside.

Hastings The utterly endearing small city is home to a river three-fer: It's at the confluence of the Mississippi, Vermillion and St. Croix Rivers. Historic downtown buildings are a combination of substantive old stone and Victorian beauty. Main Street is dotted with small shops filled with friendly folks ready for weather-related chit-chat and recommendations on where to go while you're here. Froth & Cork serves up coffee flights and wine in a historic Hastings building. Sharyn Jackson, Star Tribune Froth & Cork frothncork.com It had an inauspicious launch, opening a day before the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020. But this cafe and wine bar definitely bounced back. There's usually a line snaking through the late-19th century red-brick stunner across from Hastings' city hall. The beautiful building feels more like a place for Victorian-era high tea than the candy-inspired coffee flights and breakfast toasties on the menu. And yet, the trendy lattes and wine selection keep the place buzzing, both on the main level and up a creaky flight of stairs, or outside on a dog-friendly, string-lit patio. There's even an out-of-the-way enclosed upstairs porch that makes a fun hideaway for kids. Behold all the good times that come with a cocktail, bacon wrapped pork belly and a giant bucket of rocks to throw and sanctioned junk. Joy Summers, Star Tribune The Quarry Taphouse quarrytaphouse.com A watering hole where you can literally "knock a few back," this new construction-themed stone-throwing bar and restaurant on Hastings' historic main street is a new entry in the eatertainment realm. Rent a bucket of rocks, order a tasty Tattersall cocktail and some over-the-top snacks (bacon-wrapped pork belly, anyone?), and unleash any pent-up aggression. There's a target area at the back of the restaurant where you can toss those stones at metal objects that make a satisfying clang upon impact. A visit here is tastier than therapy, and certainly more fun. Plus, the pictures on the menu of diggers and bulldozers, and a coin-operated excavator you can operate yourself, make it a dream destination for your inner 5-year-old.