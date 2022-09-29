Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Brian O'Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., to serve as the next police chief of Minneapolis.

O'Hara, 43, is a former public safety director in Newark, who ascended to the role after 20 years on the city police force. He beat out two other national finalists this month to get the nod. Frey is expected to formally reveal O'Hara's nomination at a news conference Thursday morning, where O'Hara will introduce himself to the public.

"It is my belief that Mr. O'Hara's life's work has led him to this moment in Minneapolis. The generational challenges we face – and opportunity to enact enduring changes – demands leaders of the highest caliber," Mayor Jacob Frey wrote in his nomination letter to the Minneapolis City Council. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. O'Hara has shown himself to be that leader. He has the vision, values, and experience to lead the Minneapolis Police Department into the future."

The announcement marks the beginning of a weeks-long confirmation process, at the end of which City Council will decide whether to approve the mayor's appointment or reject it. If confirmed, O'Hara will inherit a police department still facing demands to transform in response to George Floyd's murder and a troubling rise in violent crime.

Both issues are at the center of a movement drawing renewed attention to the city's long-standing racial disparities. Minneapolis police have a history of using force disproportionately on Black residents, and Black people continue to be disproportionately impacted by violent crime.

Many city officials are bracing for a consent decree as a result of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation probing whether the police department engaged in a pattern of illegal conduct. The city is negotiating a similar agreement with state officials, who found the department engaged in racial discrimination over the course of a decade.

O'Hara has experience navigating a consent decree in the majority Black city of Newark, which likely made him an attractive candidate for the Minneapolis position. Reforms made in the wake of that 2016 court order are credited with revamping the department's use-of-force policies, exacting tougher sanctions on problem officers and expanding community engagement programs to rebuild trust. In 2020, while under federal monitorship, Newark police made national headlines for not firing a single shot in the entire calendar year — an unprecedented achievement.

At the time, deputy chief O'Hara served as a liaison between Newark PD and the DOJ, tasked with ensuring compliance of court ordered changes to departmental policy.

Soon after, the mayor appointed O'Hara to become the city's new public safety director, lauding him as a 'reformer' who maintained positive relationships within the community. As chief executive officer of Newark's police, fire and emergency management divisions, O'Hara managed a $244 million budget and oversaw 2,000 employees — nearly half of whom were sworn officers.

In that role, O'Hara implemented a number of progressive policies meant to bolster public trust. He signed a memorandum to enact Newark's first Civilian Complaint Review Board, created a full time LGBTQ police liaison, approved the inclusion of hijabs for Muslim officers and stopped releasing mug shots for lower level crimes, according to an 8-page resume obtained through a public records request.

But within 14 months, the mayor elevated O'Hara to the newly created position of deputy mayor of strategic initiatives for police services and public safety. His removal as public safety director coincided with a 13% overall uptick in crime — a departure from the reductions of previous years.

O'Hara earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from Rutgers University.

The search for a new Minneapolis police chief began earlier this year, following the retirement of Medaria Arradondo, who served as the city's first Black police chief and oversaw the department through Floyd's murder and the ensuing crises. The city hired a California-based firm, Public Sector Search & Consulting, to help recruit applicants from across the nation, and Frey convened a 12-member search committee to help him vet candidates. As the group whittled down the pool to three finalists, some members said they were focused on finding a leader with a track record of implementing reforms and experience working on consent decrees.

"We're looking for a change agent, and I think those were some of the qualities that we were trying to suss out," City Council President Andrea Jenkins, who sits on the search committee, said in an interview earlier this month. "The three candidates that we selected really outshined the whole group of them."

Also helping with the search was Cedric Alexander, who has since become the city's first community safety commissioner, a role that requires him to oversee the leaders of the city's police, fire, 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs.

This story is developing and will be updated.