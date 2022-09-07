Here are snapshots of the three finalists to be the next chief of the Minneapolis Police Department:

Elvin Barren: Police chief in Southfield, Mich., since July 2019. He served with the Detroit Police Department for 21 years, ending his tenure there as deputy chief. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice in 2019 from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He served eight years in the Navy as an operations specialist.

RaShall Brackney: Charlottesville, Va., police chief from June 2018 until she was fired in September 2021 over rank-and-file discontent. She has since sued the city over her firing. She served more than 30 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and was police chief at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In December 2020, she was named finalist to head the Dallas Police Department.

Brian O'Hara: Deputy mayor for strategic initiatives for police services and public safety in Newark, N.J. He moved into that position in July after serving as the city's public safety director since February 2021. He joined the police force as an officer in 2001. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from Rutgers University, His wife, Wafiyyah O'Hara, is a Newark police lieutenant.