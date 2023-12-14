Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Twice in the past month, somebody has broken into the Café Meow in New Hope and damaged the front door. In once case, the suspect made off with a safe.

Police have yet to catch the burglar, who is believed to be responsible for the break-ins on Nov. 11 and Dec. 1.

"Detectives currently have an open investigation with video and pictures of the suspect," said New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt.

But there have been no arrests, Hoyt said.

None of the cats who reside at the cafe at 3524 Winnetka Ave. N. were harmed.

Many in the community have stepped up to help, including by donating to a fundraiser that has brought in more than $7,100.

The cafe used the money to install a security system and place sensors throughout the business. Other security measures also will be added, campaign organizer Katie Rodrique wrote.

"The kitties are now safer than ever and a huge burden of financial stress has been lifted from the cafe leadership's shoulders," Rodrique wrote. "Seeing the community band together has been amazing silver lining to this stressful time."