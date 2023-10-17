A popular Halloween attraction in northeast Minneapolis that has been delivering frights and screams for two decades won't open this year.

The family that has run the Haunted House on Lowry said complaints from passive-aggressive neighbors about traffic led to the decision to skip 2023 and may not ever bring it back.

"The owner received several passive notices from a neighbor, who talked to a neighbor, that heard from a neighbor where they were complaining about the traffic it caused one night a year for 4 hours or so," the Lazarchic family wrote in a Facebook posting that appeared over the weekend. "No one ever addressed this directly with us of course because this is Minnesota."

The Lazarchics, who dub themselves the First Family of Halloween, cited the $2,000 set up and teardown cost and a lack of help as other reasons for calling things off this year.

"So the event we have spent over 20 years creating and putting on for over 2500 guests a year for free will not be happening this year and we are sorry for that," the family wrote.

Many people left comments on the post saying they will miss the attraction at 1607 Lowry Avenue NE. that every Halloween night served up fun times and embodied the holiday spirit.

"This is very sad news," wrote Kat Jannister. "You are a tradition in this neighborhood. Thank you for all the years of entertainment. We hope to see you come back."

As for that, the Lazarchics made no commitment.

"Maybe it will return, but we are getting older and the time commitment and costs are outweighing our ability and desire," the family wrote.