The No. 1 question any TV critic gets asked: What should I be watching now? Here's your answer: The top 10 shows from the first half of 2023, in order of greatness:

"The Diplomat": Keri Russell plays a political wonk whose new post as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom has her walking us back from the brink of war while trying to deal with an impending divorce. Creator Debora Cahn used to write for "The West Wing" — and it shows. This is another sharply written drama with smart people saying smart things. Netflix

"Shrinking": Forget Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford's finest work of the year is his portrayal of a therapist who gets high, screams at peacocks and relishes the chance to bellow lines like "You the Momma!" It's his best comedic role since "Working Girl" and a big reason this sitcom stands tall. Apple TV Plus

"Poker Face": Everything, from the opening credits to the cinematography, pays homage to "Columbo." But the episodes never feel like a rip-off. Natasha Lyonne, who talks like she was raised by Marge Simpson and Rosalind Russell, aces as the ruffled sleuth outwitting high-profile guest stars. Peacock

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": In the final season of the Emmy-winning series, our hero (Rachel Brosnahan) gets everything she wanted — or does she? In a scene set in 2004, we see Maisel plodding around her mansion alone, surrounded by photos of people who aren't about to pay a visit. She's Charles Foster Kane in Xanadu. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino proved she's still TV's quickest wit. But she refused to simply leave us laughing. Amazon Prime

"Schmigadoon": In this second season, out-of-tune couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves in a new town, one that could have been founded by Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim. The residents, almost all musical veterans, entertain the visitors with original tunes as smart as anything on Broadway. Apple TV Plus

"The Last of Us": We didn't really need another zombie show. But we can never get enough Nick Offerman. In the third episode, "Long, Long Time," we meet his character, a gruff survivalist who stumbles into an unexpected affair. You don't have to watch the rest of the series to fall in love. Max

"Ted Lasso": There were plenty of feel-good moments in this final season, but the "Amsterdam" episode scored the most and in which the players took a night off in the Netherlands capital. Live jazz, pillow fights and midnight bike rides have never been this much fun. Apple TV Plus

"Still": Parkinson's disease has most likely robbed Michael J. Fox of more acting roles. But he's not done telling powerful stories. The 61-year-old star shares how he spent the past three decades dealing with a disorder that disrupted both his personal and professional life. Viewers see him at his most vulnerable — and most inspirational. Apple TV Plus

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields": This ABC News documentary tackles it all: The Calvin Klein ads. Nude pics. Alcoholic mother. Rape. Postpartum depression. Andre Agassi. Shields and director Lana Wilson take you through every ordeal, with the 58-year-old entertainer emerging as a pillar of strength. Hulu

"White House Plumbers": This five-part miniseries offers a harsh history lesson on Watergate, with an emphasis on exposing the conspirators as clowns. The plumpest targets are E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), Nixon loyalists who don't realize they're just a couple of stooges. Director David Mandel, who previously ran "Veep," has become a master of political comedy. Max