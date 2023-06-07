Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Natalie Darwitz last stood behind the bench of a girls hockey high school program in the 2015 Class 2A state tournament with Lakeville South. And now, a legend of the game is back on the prep scene.

Darwitz was announced as Hill-Murray co-head coach along with Jake Bobrowski on Wednesday by the Maplewood private school.

Darwitz was promoted to associate head coach for the Gophers women's team in January but recently departed her alma mater.

Darwitz and Bobrowski have a history of coaching together and a track record of success at the high school, Division III and Division I levels.

She coached Hamline to the school's lone Frozen Four appearance and national championship final.

Bobrowski served as the varsity assistant from 2011-15, when the Pioneers played in three Class 2A state tournament championship games, winning two. Last season, he was the head coach at Elmira College and led the Soaring Eagles to a 17-0 record and conference championship.

Darwitz is one of the most highly regarded hockey players in the history of the women's game. A three-time Olympian and two-time NCAA champion, she also has more than 15 years of coaching experience at the high school and college levels.

Hill-Murray reached the Class 2A, Section 4 final the past two seasons.

Darwitz and Bobrowski will officially begin their duties when the season begins Oct. 30, though Bobrowski will run summer workouts for the team.