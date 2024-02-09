Rory Gilmore, Ted Mosby and Ross Geller may be among the worst exes in history. And if their spurned lovers weren't fictional, they might be moved to name a litter box or a neutered pet after them.

That's exactly what an animal shelter in Detroit Lakes, Minn., is offering as part of a fundraising push beginning Friday. The Humane Society of the Lakes is selling the naming rights to its litterboxes for $10 — or, for even more vengeful potential donors, $50 for the opportunity to name an animal whose procreating days are numbered. Just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Because some things shouldn't breed," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The Humane Society of the Lakes serves communities in western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

The naming rights promotion runs through February. The Humane Society has just one rule: first names only. Donors are also anonymous, so jaded lovers with common names like Jessica or Jacob need never know which spayed or neutered animals they now share a moniker with.

The shelter has 100 spots for both litter box and animal naming rights. What's 10 bucks, when U.S. Bank shelled out $200 million for the naming rights to the Vikings' home turf nearly a decade ago?