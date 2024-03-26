Tap the bookmark to save this article.

"Lori & Julia," the drive-time divas on MyTalk107.1 FM, announced their retirement on air Tuesday afternoon.

Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs have been the franchise personalities for 22 years on MyTalk, the Hubbard radio station that specializes in talking about entertainment and topics that appeal to women. Neither Cobbs nor Barghini, who is married to Cobbs' brother, had radio experience but they were close friends and business associates at various companies and entrepreneurs promoting Bodyperks.

The announcement of their retirement came out of the blue on Tuesday. They informed their bosses about a week ago.

"I need more time to fart around," Barghini said on the air. "Working six months a year doesn't work for every [employer]."

Barghini, a music lover, promises to stay active on social media as "Concert Connie."

Cobbs interjected that she'll "finish the books" that she never does before interviewing authors.

"Lori & Julia" will continue to broadcast from 3 to 6 p.m. for three more months.

This is a breaking story. Please check for updates.