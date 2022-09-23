A 34-year-old man was arrested in Superior, Wis., on charges that he was one of two people who played a role in a fatal shooting in April of a man in Minneapolis.

Brian P. Swearegene, 34, of Minneapolis, was tracked down in Superior, Wis., and apprehended in connection with the shooting of Darrell L. Sims II, 27, of Brooklyn Park on April 2 outside an apartment building in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue. Emergency medical responders took Sims to HCMC, where he died nine hours later.

Agents of the U.S. Marshals service arrested Swearegene on Wednesday on charges of second-degree intentional murder and illegal possession of a weapon. He remained in custody in Superior as of Friday morning pending his return to Hennepin County.

Charged in June as the lone shooter was Dajohn Cortez Ramon Yarborough, 32, of Minneapolis. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Security video from the apartment building showed Sims standing at the front doors shortly before 10 p.m. Yarborough came up, shot Sims and kept firing as Sims ran.

Nearby residential video imagery captured Yarborough and Swearegene walking toward the apartment building with guns in their hands.

Questioned by investigators about two months later, Swearegene said he was one of the men in the residential video, had a gun in his hand and "knew what was going to transpire," the charges quoted him as saying.

He also said Sims was shot in relation "to the death of an associate of [his] who had been murdered a couple weeks earlier in the same area," the complaint read. He then acknowledged not knowing who carried out the earlier killing.

The complaint did not specify who was killed in the earlier shooting mentioned by Swearegene.

Both defendants have violent criminal histories. Yarborough has three convictions for drug dealing and one for assault. Swearegene has convictions for theft, assault, burglary, first-degree robbery and simple robbery. He also has a felony threats of violence case pending.