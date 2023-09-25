Murder charges have been dismissed against a woman implicated in the North St. Paul shooting of her boyfriend during a robbery attempt.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Monday that it lacked the evidence to sustain the second-degree murder case against La Vida Rose Martinez, 19, of South St. Paul, in connection with the killing of Anthony Robert Rojas-Dabbs, on June 19 at his apartment in the 2100 block of McKnight Road.

"After considerable work with investigators, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to sustain felony charges against La Vida Rose Martinez," said Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the County Attorney's Office. "We continue to be open to any further investigation that would yield a clearer picture of [her] role in this incident and will take appropriate action at that time."

On July 31, co-defendant Abo Eshun Essilfie, 18, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in adult court. Essilfie was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

When officers arrived to the apartment, they found the 24-year-old Rojas-Dabbs with a gunshot wound to the head. They also found two open and empty gun safes, a 3-D printer, boxes of ammunition and rifle magazines. It appeared Rojas-Dabbs was using the printer to make gun parts, according to the charges.

A confidential informant told police that Essilfie and 19-year-old Octavion Rayshawn Jones, of St. Paul, were supposed to rob Rojas-Dabbs of his ghost guns, but Essilfie shot him, according to the charges.

Essilfie was arrested four days after the shooting. Jones and two other 19-year-olds — Martinez and Steven Terry — were each arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder in the case on allegations that they were part of the robbery plot.

Terry is due back in court on Oct. 11, and Jones' next court date is March 1.