A 32-year-old southern Minnesota man said he fatally shot his roommate because one of them in the house had to die by midnight, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Cody V. Kolstad, of Morristown, was charged in Rice County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Brian D. Stoeckel, 41, early Tuesday at their house in the 100 block of SE. 2nd Street in Morristown.

Kolstad remains jailed ahead of a bail hearing Thursday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Under questioning by deputies, "Kolstad described that another person had told him either he or Brian needed to die by midnight," the complaint read.

According to the complaint:

Kolstad called emergency dispatch about 12:40 a.m. and said "just come look … he's dead." He also requested for deputies to "please put the cuffs on me."

A deputy arrived at the home to find Kolstad facedown in the grass. Kolstad allegedly said, "I shot him in the head, dude."

Deputies located Stoeckel dead in a bed.

Kolstad asked the deputies to shoot him in the head and burn him in the home. "I fell asleep; that's the cover story," he said.

He described taking a lot of drugs and being stressed but said he was not under the influence while speaking with law enforcement.