A Minneapolis teenager was charged with murder for a fatal shooting outside a gas station in August.

Khalil H. Shabazz, 17, was recently charged as a juvenile in Hennepin County District Court with one count of intentional second-degree murder. Prosecutors intend to certify him as an adult.

The charge does not cite a possible motive for the Aug. 10 killing of Telly Blair, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to the Amstar gas station and convenience store in the 1600 block of W. Broadway Avenue about 11:08 a.m. Blair was unconscious in the front seat of a car parked at a gas pump. A nurse was checking his pulse.

Blair had several gunshot wounds in his chest and was bleeding "profusely."

Surveillance video showed a man walking by Blair's car and motioning to him before entering the store. The man exited the store, approached Blair's driver's side window and fired shots into the car, the charge said.

Earlier this month Minneapolis police learned through a confidential informant that Shabazz had allegedly confessed to the shooting. Another confidential informant identified Shabazz as the alleged shooter and said Shabazz had walked by Blair, asked where he was from and then shot him.

