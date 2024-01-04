Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Delta Air Lines again has the best on-time performance rating among carriers in North America while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has more timely departures than all other global airports.

London-based Cirium, a tracker of aviation analytics, released its 2023 report this week, showing Delta's on-time arrival rate last year was 84.72% for more than 1.6 million flights. Atlanta-based Delta, the largest carrier at MSP, has now ranked as the timeliest carrier in North America for three consecutive years.

By Cirium's measure, "An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival."

Only three other airlines — Alaska, American and United airlines — posted numbers above 80%. Air Canada came in 10th on the list with an on-time arrival rate of 63.17%, making one out of every three flights late.

While Delta fared well in topping all its domestic peers, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport outshone major global airports with the best on-time departure rate of 84.44%. MSP narrowly edged out Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in India, which saw an on-time departure rate of 84.42%.

Airport on-time performance is defined by a flight departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

MSP officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minnesota's Sun Country Airlines was not listed in the survey. A Cirium representative said Sun Country is tracked but does not account for at least 15% of the flights in the region, the threshold for being included in the North American rankings.

"When Delta people put us at the top of the industry for on-time performance, they position us to fully deliver the welcoming, elevated and caring service our brand is known for," Delta Chief Operating Officer Mike Spanos said in a news release.

The report overall sees the airline industry on a "path to recovery". Passenger revenue in the U.S. domestic market was 20% above 2019 levels in the third quarter.

Globally, Delta ranked fourth with Colombia-based Avianca Airlines being the most punctual carrier.