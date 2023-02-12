Minnesota has produced another blueblood.

Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Jordan Zubich announced her commitment to play college basketball for North Carolina on Sunday in the school's high school auditorium. She is the state's No. 3 player in the Class of 2024, according to Prep Girls Hoops.

"I talked to some other players about being recruited and they told me that when I visited schools that there would be a different feeling about one more so than the others," Zubich said. "When I visited North Carolina they were organic and genuine. I can't say enough good things about their players and coaching staff."

Benilde-St. Margaret's 6-0 guard Olivia Olson, the state's top-ranked player from the 2024 class and rated No. 7 in the country by ESPN's HoopGurlz, had previously announced she will attend Michigan. The No. 2-rated Minnesotan in the class, Hopkins 5-7 guard Liv McGill, has yet to make a commitment.

Zubich selected the Tar Heels from a list of six finalists that included the Gophers. The others were Creighton, Nebraska, Ohio State and Utah. North Carolina has been a team on the rise under coach Courtney Banghart and went 25-7 in reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last season. This season, Banghart's fourth with the team, North Carolina is 18-7 and ranked 14th by the Associated Press.

"The recruiting process was overwhelming at the beginning," Zubich said. "It was tough to tell schools no at the end because of the relationships you build with them. My family really helped me out throughout the process."

The 5-11 Zubich has scored over 2,000 career points and is one of the state's best three-point shooters. She will join another Minnesotan at North Carolina: 6-1 guard/forward Alyssa Ustby, a Tar Heels junior who played at Rochester Lourdes.

Zubich is averaging 28.8 points per game for the Rangers, 17-3 and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News. She is shooting 66 percent from the floor, 44 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Zubich is also averaging 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Zubich set the state record for three-pointers made in a season with 137 when she shot 49 percent from beyond the arc a year ago. She averaged 25.5 points per game as a sophomore.

The Rangers finished fifth in the Class 1A state tournament last season.

"I believe the community would have supported me with whoever I picked," Zubich said. "It was 100 percent my decision."