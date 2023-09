Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist crashed Wednesday night and died in Brooklyn Park, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 8:50 p.m. near the well-traveled intersection of West Broadway and Bottineau Boulevard, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist was dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released, nor have police disclosed any specifics about how the crash occurred.