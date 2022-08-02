A motorcycle racer crashed and died while competing at Brainerd International Raceway.

Scott Briody of Hannacroix, N.Y., lost control of his motorcycle about 3:45 p.m. Friday during a MotoAmerica qualifying run, race officials said.

Briody, 50, was competing in MotoAmerica's Stock 1000 class when he crashed, the announcement read. No other motorcycles were involved in the wreck.

Sheriff's Lt. Craig Katzenberger said that Briody "came out of a turn and went off the track. He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier."

Briody died at the scene, the lieutenant said.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Briody," said Chuck Aksland, chief operating officer of MotoAmerica . "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his team and the MotoAmerica paddock."

After the crash, all on-track activity was canceled for the remainder of Friday.