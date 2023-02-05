A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested.

Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.

Bernal said his son was a South St. Paul High School student who "enjoyed hanging around with his friends and was enjoying his teenage years, going out and dancing. … He had a great personality, [and] was very outgoing and charismatic. A lot of people loved him."

The Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose any details about what led to the shooting. Bernal said law enforcement has shared some details about his son's death, but he added, "I'm not ready to speak on that."

A family friend said in a posting on a verified GoFundMe page that the family is "going thru a difficult time," wrote Jackie Martinez on the fundraising page created to help the family with funeral and other expenses. "Unfortunately she has lost one of her sons."

The suspected shooter, who is from St. Paul, was booked into the Carver County jail about 12 hours after the shooting and remains in custody without bail on suspicion of second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting and with intent.

Charges against her are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Jurado was shot at a home in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail and driven to M Fairview Southdale Hospital while Eden Prairie police were in pursuit for a reason that has not been disclosed.

Carver County deputies were alerted to the shooting about 2:40 a.m. When law enforcement arrived at the hospital, Jurado was still in the vehicle.