For its 40th celebration in 2023, We Fest has landed two of country's hottest stars, Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown, and one old reliable, Brad Paisley.

Wallen, the controversial Nashville singer-songwriter behind the blockbuster "Dangerous: The Double Album," will make his first headline Minnesota appearance in Detroit Lakes as part of the Aug. 3-5 country-and-camping hoedown.

A first-time finalist for CMA entertainer for the year in 2022, Wallen opened for Eric Church in June at U.S. Bank Stadium and received a resounding response from more than 50,000 people.

Brown made two Twin Cities appearance this year — at Target Center in January and at Twin Cities Summer Jam in July. The baritone voice behind "Heaven," "Homesick" and "One Mississippi" dropped his third album, "Different Man," in September.

We Fest veteran Paisley, who last performed in Detroit Lakes in 2014, may be best known these days for starring in TV commercials with Peyton Manning and for hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood. Over the years, he has scored more than 20 No. 1 country hits, including "Ticks" and "Remind Me."

Also announced was a 2023 We Fest appearance by Brothers Osborne, the award-winning duo behind "Stay a Little Longer" and "Younger Me."

We Fest, one of the nation's biggest and longest-running festivals, will name other performers at a later date.

Tickets are on sale at wefest.com and 1-833-293-3378.