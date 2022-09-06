A Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader is scheduled for more surgery Tuesday after he was injured and left paralyzed while playing in a freshman football game late last week.

Ethan Glynn remains in a hospital and paralyzed from the shoulders down from a "severe neck and spinal cord injury" suffered Friday during a tackle while playing a home game against Chaska, according to a CaringBridge website posting made on behalf of his family.

Glynn is being treated at HCMC, where he is listed in critical condition Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

An update in an entry late Monday said Glynn is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator and was being prepped for surgery on the back of his neck as followup to a 7 1⁄ 2 -hour operation to "remove and fix vertebrae in his neck."

"He has a long road ahead of him, but he is a fighter," one of the CaringBridge postings read.

Along with football, Glynn plays baseball and hockey.

Support from the community has poured in on behalf of Glynn and his family. An authorized online fundraising campaign has raised more than $71,000 as of Tuesday morning from many hundreds of donors.

"We're so grateful for all of the support from friends and family and the community," read a joint statement released Monday by Glynn's parents, Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn. "It fills our hearts to know how many people care about Ethan. We know Ethan is a fighter and in good hands. Thank you."

Rick Kaufman, spokesman for the Bloomington School District, said in a statement sent Monday to the Star Tribune, "This was a sudden and tragic incident that has impacted so many people. In response, Jefferson High School and district staff have reached out to the family, and other close contacts to support in any way possible. Today, Jefferson and district counselors are providing direct support to any student impacted by the incident.

"The football teams will gather after school to process the incident and meet with coaches and our counseling teams, all who have significant experience and training in traumatic events."

In a message to students, their families and school staff, Jefferson Principal Jaysen Anderson, said: "Words alone cannot express the struggle we are all dealing with. Words alone cannot express the sympathy and support we share with Ethan and his family. We encourage all impacted to speak and share openly. That is where the emotional healing will begin."