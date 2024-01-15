Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Not once, not twice, but thrice.

And multiply that by three.

Moorhead hit three-pointers three times with the game on the line and time running out Saturday in defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice 105-103 in double overtime in boys basketball. The game was part of the Breakdown USA Crossover Classic in Perham.

Moorhead senior guard DJ Smith won it with a three-pointer from just beyond halfcourt. He finished with a game-high 43 points.

"When DJ shoots the ball, you are always hopeful, but you don't necessarily expect a half-court shot to go in," Moorhead coach Matt Ellingson said. "Once it went in it was a feeling of excitement, awe and joy watching our student-athletes celebrate around each other."

Sauk Rapids-Rice (9-4) led 103-102 after junior guard Keller Hanson went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line with 1.7 seconds remaining.

At the end of the first overtime, junior guard Brian Zarazua tied the score 95-95 with a three-pointer at the buzzer after Smith missed a three-pointer and the rebound was tipped out.

"Our coaching staff was proud of our kids for recognizing the score and situation to get two good shots off at the three-point line," Ellingson said. "David Mack made a very smart play on the offensive rebound to tip the ball out to the arc."

Smith also made a three-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to tie it 85-85.

"We were very proud of our kids' resiliency which was shown throughout the entire game and into the overtime sessions," Ellingson said of the Spuds (6-7). "It was a game of a lot of different runs, and our group was able to stay focused and disciplined throughout to make enough plays to earn a good win."

Game-winner:

First overtime:

Regulation: