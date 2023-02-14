STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers: The goalie was sharp while turning aside 27 shots and three shootout attempts.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender was also locked in, picking up 33 saves.
3. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers: The captain had the decisive goal in the shootout.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals or fewer allowed by Gustavsson in 15 of his 21 starts.
7 Unsuccessful power plays for the Panthers.
30 Goals by Kirill Kaprizov, who became only the third player in Wild history to reach that plateau in consecutive seasons.