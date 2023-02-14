Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers: The goalie was sharp while turning aside 27 shots and three shootout attempts.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender was also locked in, picking up 33 saves.

3. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers: The captain had the decisive goal in the shootout.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals or fewer allowed by Gustavsson in 15 of his 21 starts.

7 Unsuccessful power plays for the Panthers.

30 Goals by Kirill Kaprizov, who became only the third player in Wild history to reach that plateau in consecutive seasons.