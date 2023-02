Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jack McBain, Coyotes: The center broke a 2-2 tie in the third period on a breakaway.

2. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes: The defenseman scored twice.

3. Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes: The goaltender made 34 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wins for the Coyotes in their last 17 matchups vs. the Wild.

4 Losses for the Wild in their last six games.

12 Game point streak for Kirill Kaprizov against Arizona.