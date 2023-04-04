Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Joey Gallo, Twins

He followed his first two homers Sunday in Kansas City with a three-run, second-inning blast that gave the Twins a 4-0 lead. That's three in three consecutive-at bats.

BY THE NUMBERS

12-10 Miami outhit the Twins but managed only one run.

9 Times the Twins/Senators started the season 4-0, dating back to 1901.

2017 The last time the Twins started the season 4-0. They lost 10 of their next 14 games.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.