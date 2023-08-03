It's official: A segment of Hwy. 5 that passes through Chanhassen is now known as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

The Minnesota Legislature technically approved that move in May, but on Thursday the state Department of Transportation put up signs with white letters against a purple backdrop designating the road as a memorial route in honor of the late pop star.

"I'm feeling great," Prince's sister, Sharon Nelson, said during Thursday's sign installation and celebration. "We are going to remember every time we pass this way every great song he made."

Four signs — costing $6,500, covered by Prince's friends and supporters — will mark the route running from Hazeltine Boulevard to Mitchell Road. The segment passes by Paisley Park, Prince's Chanhassen home and recording studio.

Efforts to rename the highway began more than three years ago. The highway previously was designated as the "Augie Mueller Memorial Highway" in honor of the former state senator from Sibley County. With legislative action this spring, the 7-mile segment within Chanhassen's borders was renamed in honor of Prince.

The highway west of Hwy. 41/Hazeltine Boulevard out to Hwy. 19 near Gaylord, Minn., remains named for Mueller.

MnDOT has designated bridges and highways to commemorate individuals or organizations that have provided a significant public service or sacrifice to the state since 1959. There are now about 100 roads and bridges that carry memorial designations, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. The longest is the Voyageur Highway, spanning 844 miles. The shortest is the Cpl. Benjamin S. Kopp Bridge in Rosemount, at just .06 miles, or 316 feet.

Prince's family members, friends, MnDOT officials and state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia — who worked to pass the legislation — and State Rep. Lucy Rehm, D-Chanhassen, attended Thursday's event.