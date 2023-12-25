Holiday travelers in west-central Minnesota are urged to caution while driving as a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to turn to all rain, making for slippery road conditions Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will also gust 30 to 40 miles per hour across western Minnesota into Monday night. Temperature in the Twin Cities is expected to remain in the 50s through Monday evening.

Most of Minnesota is experiencing a brown Christmas, and a stalled storm will drop more than an inch of rain by Wednesday, according to meteorologists. Temperatures are expected to drop by late week.