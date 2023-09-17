Ethan, 16, is polite, kindhearted and easily gets along with peers and adults. When you first meet Ethan, he can be reserved. Once he gets to know someone, he loves to make them laugh by telling jokes or playing pranks. Ethan has an awesome sense of humor. He is the first to stand up to a bully and ensure that others are always treated fairly and equally.

Ethan has a love for gospel music and watching "Monster High," "Winx Club" and Disney movies. He really enjoys school, especially his jewelry-making class. Ethan also enjoys swimming and shopping. Ethan participates in softball, soccer and floor hockey. He enjoys all animals, but is not a fan of spiders or snakes.

Ethan needs a family that can provide a lifelong commitment to him. Following adoption, he will need to maintain contact with his siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.