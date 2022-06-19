KENDALL BROWN

College: Baylor

High School: East Ridge/Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)

Draft projection: Mid-to-late first round

Comment: The 6-7 freshman started off the season strong, scoring in double figures in 11 of his first 12 games. Became more of a defensive stopper to end the season, but he still averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 34% from three-point range.

CHET HOLMGREN

College: Gonzaga

High School: Minnehaha Academy

Draft projection: Top 5

Comment: The 7-foot freshman was the top prospect on college basketball's top team for most of the season. He couldn't match ex-high school teammate Jalen Suggs in going to the Final Four, but Holmgren had two double-doubles in the NCAA tourney, including 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists in the first round.

DAVID RODDY

College: Colorado State

High School: Breck

Draft projection: Late first round/second round

Comment: The 6-6, 255-pound Roddy combines the body of a defensive lineman with the skills of a prototypical small forward at the next level. The Mountain West Player of the Year averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and shot nearly 44% from beyond the arc as a junior.