The editors of Star Tribune Opinion labeled the state's 2023 legislative session as bringing "sweeping changes to almost every aspect of public policy … ." But policy, no matter if it leans left or right or is delicately balanced in the middle, is useless if the language prescribing it is embroiled in gobbledygook or related companions: legalese, officialese, and bureaucratese. For those cheering Minnesota's new direction, they should also advocate for the new laws to be supported by plain language, allowing the state's machinery to seamlessly implement the new policy direction and for Minnesotans to benefit from the sweeping changes.

Blocking Minnesota's new direction is the extent to which gobbledygook permeates our society and prevents us from making informed choices. Thankfully, gobbledygook can be overcome if we use plain language, and we can see plain language's societal benefits by reviewing some of the state's new laws:

1. Elections: Understanding constitutional amendments and new voting changes, including those for formerly incarcerated individuals.

2. New taxes and credits: Learning how the new taxes and credits affect you or your business.

3. Cannabis: Knowing restrictions on its use or how to apply for a cannabis license.

4. Clemency reform: Navigating the process for requesting a pardon or commutation.

5. Paid family and medical leave and safe-and-sick time: Knowing your rights as a worker or duties as an employer.

6. Grant requirements: Discovering how to apply for a grant and how the state manages the grant-making process.

7. Not new, but Minnesota-specific: How long is this road closed, or when will my street be plowed?

Of course, there are many areas in which plain language can benefit Minnesotans and engender trust in and respect for state government, so it's time to imagine how plain language can improve Minnesotans' interaction with state agencies and the customer service that they receive.

The Legislature can start by passing an introduced bill from last session (HF 3071/SF 3094) that would create a Plain Language Driver's Manual and Written Examination Working Group. The working group must work toward rewriting — in plain language — the Department of Public Safety's driver's manual and written driver's exam. As the bill text notes, a primary goal of plain language is to make knowledge "more accessible to the public" and more equitable.

For plain-language inspiration, the state should look to the Center for Plain Language's 13th annual ClearMark awards, which recognize the best in North American plain-language communications. Being held online June 22, the ClearMarks will showcase the great work that states, federal agencies and other countries are accomplishing to promote public accessibility and equity in government services.

The finalists (all viewable online) further demonstrate how integral it is for government agencies to embed plain language in their communications:

U.S. Social Security Administration, "Contact Us Web Page" and "Home Page Redesign."

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, "COVID-19 Response Website."

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, "Worker Safety Matters When Working Near Power Lines."

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, "Million Veteran Program Brochure."

Let's have Minnesota proudly show its progress in next year's ClearMarks and become the best state in embedding plain language in government services and providing clear, accessible communications for the benefit of all.

Ian Lewenstein is a board member for the Center for Plain Language. A previous article of his on this subject, "Clear government is good government" was published in December 2022.