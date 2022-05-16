Gov. Tim Walz said he and top legislative leaders have agreed on the "broad framework" of a deal to spend a historic budget surplus to cut taxes, spend money on classrooms and public safety.

The agreement, announced Monday morning, includes a $4 billion tax measure, $1 billion for classrooms, $1 billion for health care and human services and $450 million for new spending in public safety. The tentative agreement also includes a $1.4 billion package of construction projects in a borrowing bill, as well as $1.5 billion in "additional investments."

"With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans' lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans' pockets," Walz said in a news release Monday morning.

The details of the plan were not immediately available early Monday and will be finalized over the next week, as legislators scramble to draft this framework into legislation and get the bills to the governor's desk. The 2022 session is required to adjourn on May 23.

Republicans had been pushing all session for permanent tax cuts, including a reduction of the lowest income tax bracket and elimination of state taxes on social security income. Democrats had favored a smaller package that included one-time tax rebates and credits.

"Getting money back to the people has been a top priority for Republicans this session and I'm very happy we were able to accomplish this with permanent ongoing tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans, families, and seniors," said Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.

In April, legislators also struck a multibillion-dollar deal to replenish an unemployment insurance fund and send checks to frontline workers.

"These investments are in addition to the budget we passed last year and the frontline worker bonuses that we got across the finish line last month," said DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman in a statement. "This is a positive step forward, but there is a lot more work ahead of us in this final week of the legislative session."

The agreement also leaves $4 billion on the bottom line, according to a budget framework document signed by the governor, Hortman and Miller.