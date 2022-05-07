A ranking of congressional bipartisanship in 2021 shows Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar finishing 10th in the Senate, while fellow DFLer Rep. Dean Phillips was 13th in the House.

The findings were published last week by the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

"When we put partisanship aside and people first, we get results," Klobuchar said in a statement. "I'm proud of my work to get stuff done with colleagues on both sides of the aisle."

After noting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Lugar Center Policy Director Dan Diller said in a news release that overall, "the new 2021 Bipartisan Index scores offer strong quantitative evidence that bipartisanship at the individual member level plummeted last year."

Among senators, Democrat Tina Smith was ranked 28th. In the House, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig came in at 65th, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer at 156th, Republican Rep. Pete Stauber at 165th and Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum at 222nd.

The three lowest-scoring House members from Minnesota, according to the index, were Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach at 271, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar at 340 and the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn at 353.

"Especially during times of crisis, Americans of all ideologies must come together, build bridges, generate ideas, and produce results to move our country forward," Phillips said in a news release.