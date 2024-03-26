Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

As a representative in the Minnesota House, I am committed to promoting a high quality of life and a wealth of economic opportunities for all Minnesotans. Investments in pivotal infrastructure, including airports, put us in a stronger position to lead the world economy and make us better trade partners. The importance of these investments was on full display during a recent visit from the Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

That is why I am concerned to hear that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering terminating the joint cooperation agreement (JCA) between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico, which could hurt our economic progress and cost jobs in our state.

If finalized, the DOT's recent announcement would result in the discontinuation of as many as 23 flight routes connecting the U.S. and Mexico, among them the crucial link between MSP and Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) in Mexico City. This route alone accommodated more than 86,000 passengers in 2023 and its elimination would have economic and cultural ramifications for Minnesotans.

The Hispanic community makes up 6% of our state's population today, and a number of them rely on accessible and efficient air transportation to and from Mexico. These flights play a pivotal role in enabling family reunions, for example, enabling Mexicans and Mexican Americans to come together with their loved ones and commemorate significant life events. Diminished service would exacerbate travel challenges and increase costs for many families.

Affordable and efficient travel not only nurtures cultural ties but also bolsters our local businesses. Trade between Minnesota and Mexico sustains vital sectors including manufacturing, transportation, utilities, food processing and agriculture, generating thousands of jobs crucial to the livelihoods of the Hispanic community.

The current JCA plays a key role in our local economy and supports a stronger, more balanced marketplace. In fact, the latest data shows that Mexico is Minnesota's No. 3 trade partner and No. 2 export destination, and this relationship supports more 91,000 jobs in our state.

If the JCA is terminated, we could see a million fewer passengers between our countries and consumer losses of up to $800,000. This agreement helps support not just our national economy, but also the global economy. In order to stay competitive, the DOT should be taking steps to strengthen our relationship with allies such as Mexico and not harming it.

While the DOT's concerns regarding Mexico's unrelated violation of the joint air services agreement between our two countries may be valid and we should be making every effort to hold it accountable, the DOT is making an unprecedented decision at the expense of Minnesotans.

It is absolutely critical that the DOT reverse its tentative decision to end the JCA between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. I will continue to stay on top of this issue for all Minnesotans I proudly represent.

Samakab Hussein, DFL-St. Paul, is a member of the Minnesota House.