Unlocking the secrets of the wolf, Minnesota's ancient predator

KABETOGAMA, MINN.

T

he wolf waited silently, caught in a trap a few yards into the woods.

Biologists Thomas Gable and Austin Homkes approached slowly, carrying a sedative attached to the end of a long pole.

The wolf, thinking it was the nearby branches that trapped him, gnawed at every twig and stick he could reach. He looked thin, as all Minnesota wolves do in the late spring, and was likely young, judging from the way he kept his tail between his legs as the two researchers crept in.

He was a lone wolf, following an overgrown logging road through the outskirts of another pack's territory. That's dangerous ground — wolves will try to kill or chase off any others that step into their territory.

The wolf pivoted within what little leeway he had, trying to keep both men in front of him. Gable stayed in front; Homkes crouched behind. A quick jab with the needle and the wolf fell asleep.

"It's a good capture," Gable said. "Everything looks in good condition."

Scientists have learned more about wolves in the last 50 years than in all previously recorded history. A great deal of that — perhaps most of that — was learned in Minnesota, the only contiguous state to never exterminate them. And yet, in recent years, much of what has been known and discovered has been ignored or downplayed as two vocal and opposing camps have politicized the gray wolf like no animal before it.

O1T edged as far as possible into the brush as researchers approached the gray wolf, caught in a padded research foot trap, to sedate him and put a GPS collar on him.

No animal has been both as beloved and as hated, as steeped in myth and cultural tradition. Native American tribes of the Great Lakes long considered the wolf a peer, a brother who hunted the same game and whose fate was intertwined with their own. European settlers came and saw them as a scourge, an unwelcome obstacle for deer and elk hunters, ranchers and fur traders, and spent more than 400 years trapping, shooting and poisoning the wolf to the brink of extinction.

The federal government intervened in the 1970s, when all wolves outside Alaska were dead except the few hundred hanging on deep in Minnesota's northern woods and on an island in Lake Superior.

Those federal protections did not resolve the lingering fights over the future of the wolf, spawning decades of lawsuits over its status and hunting rights, bouncing the animal on and off the endangered species list.

Today, the wolf's future on the American landscape has become as much a political question as an ecological one. Misinformation abounds from both those who would protect every wolf and those who would drastically reduce their numbers.

Minnesota has as many wolves as the rest of the Lower 48 combined, and biologists have flocked to the state for decades to study how they behave and survive. Yet most Minnesotans will never see one in the wild. Wolves remain remarkably hidden even as they have rebounded from the brink to a population approaching the limit of what their human neighbors appear willing to tolerate.

If there is any place that offers the nation answers, and a way out of the quagmire of lawsuits and court battles, of de-listings and re-listings, of tossed-aside state management plans and population goals, it is here, in Minnesota's northern woods, where wolves have always roamed.

"A lot of people say they don't mind wolves, but they just don't want so many of them," Gable said. "Some people will say the science says this or the science says that. But really they're talking about ethical questions, values questions. What do you value?"

As other parts of the country fight over the future of the ancient predators, they can look to the knowledge gained by researchers and wildlife managers in Minnesota, home to an astounding 2,700 gray wolves. The sheer number of them, so close to civilization, along with improved tracking technology, offers unprecedented insights into how humans can live with them.

Yet even in Minnesota, there remains so much more to learn.

On the trail of wolves

Voyageurs National Park has about eight wolf packs at any given time. The park, more water than land, spans about 300 square miles of lakes, islands and towering red pine and aspen forest at Minnesota's border with Canada. Each pack is small, made up of a breeding male and female along with their offspring that survive and stick around — typically no more than three or four, but often just one or two. They seem to carve out their territories in large circles, each about 50 square miles, and rarely venture outside of them.

Running into another pack is so dangerous for a wolf that deer have learned to avoid them by staying in contested grounds — along the territorial boundaries that wolves tend to avoid.

A few years before catching the young lone wolf, Gable and Homkes trapped and collared the top male of that area — known as V071 — the breeding wolf of the Lightfoot pack.

V071 had just taken over his corner of the woods when the two biologists started the Voyageurs Wolf Project in 2015. He'd either killed, wounded or frightened off the older wolf that had held that corner before him.

V071 had a wide face and lion-like mane. He, too, had chewed all the trees and branches he could reach. But he did not silently pace as the researchers approached. He stood, hackles up, ready to fight. He stared Gable in the eyes and unleashed a deep, contemptuous bark.

"The more dominant wolves can take on an 'I'm going to kill you' mentality that young wolves and lone wolves typically don't," Gable said.

The young wolf caught last year did not try to stay near V071's territory.

Gable and Homkes pulled the unconscious 2-year-old male out of the trap. Ticks covered his neck and chin. Homkes laid him on a tarp, weighed him — 65 pounds — and took a blood sample.

Then they checked his teeth — a wolf's only weapon, and the great governor of their lives. If wolves can stay accident- and disease-free, they will generally live as long as their teeth will let them, until they are too rubbed down, cracked or broken to lunge face-first at the deer and moose they need to survive. That's usually eight or nine years.

The researchers put a camera on his collar before returning him to the wild, gaining a rare first-person view of a few weeks in the life of one of nature's most extraordinary and versatile predators.

They watched him nap, sip from streams and devour newborn fawns. He stumbled across an old deer skull one early morning and laid down and crunched on it. He kept moving, in almost random directions, searching for a place of his own.

Gable and Homkes started the Voyageurs Wolf Project — almost entirely paid for by the state's lottery revenue that goes to the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund — to fill a great knowledge gap in wolf ecology: How do they behave and survive in the summer?

Almost nobody sees wolves during summer. They are nearly impossible to spot, even with radio collars, under the thick brush and foliage of the northern woods. They stop hunting in packs, too. The females hunker in dens to defend their pups while the males bring back smaller meals, such as beaver, fawns, moose calves or even fish.

A wolf's path Wolf O1T roamed dozens of miles after being collared on May 24, 2021, south of Lake Kabetogama. The short videos from his collar, which tracked him for about a month, gave researchers a new window into wolf behavior, sometimes revealing individual quirks.

Location 1 Location 2 Location 3 Source: University of Minnesota, Voyageurs Wolf Project

Their summer research became possible only when advances in GPS technology, battery life and trail cameras allowed Gable and Homkes to pinpoint the exact locations of the wolves.

They plot every spot where one of their collared wolves stopped for more than 20 minutes — long enough to eat. Then the biologists bushwhack for miles along deer trails and beaver ponds, through deer tick nests and bogs, biting flies and mosquitoes, to every one of those spots to search for tufts of fur or bone or blood or anything that will tell them what the wolf just ate.

Their efforts have revealed individual quirks, traits and skills that wolves and sometimes entire packs develop to survive, said Joe Bump, who has worked with Gable and Homkes since 2017 and brought the project under the umbrella of the University of Minnesota.

"You think, 'wolves are wolves,' but we know that's not the case," Bump said. "We still don't know why certain wolves kill more beaver than others. Is it all age or experience? Is it learning? Is it ones with bad teeth, or do some wolves just like the taste of beaver?"

Homkes added a scent to the ground to encourage animals to stop in front of one of the 175-200 trail cameras the team has deployed at any given time.

Revealing the unknown

One wolf in the Cranberry Bay pack that rules the northwest corner of the national park is an all-star beaver hunter. He killed 42 beavers in the summer of 2020, where most wolves would do well to catch a handful. Some wolves fail to get any.

Roaming for miles Source: University of Minnesota, Voyageurs Wolf Project The Beaver Hunter (VO83, below), tends to stay in a tight area on the shores of Rainy Lake and subsists largely on beaver. In September and October 2020, scientists confirmed it made 13 beaver kills.

The Highway Wolf (W1T, above), travels farther afield but rarely crosses highways 53 and 217 southeast of International Falls. In September and October 2021, collar data showed it only crossed a handful of times, usually following closely alongside instead.

Wolves hunt the large rodents more like cats than dogs, waiting downwind to ambush them along trails when they come up from the water to gnaw down trees.

Why some are so proficient and others so bad at hunting beavers is one of the questions that keeps Gable hiking long hours through humid forests, swamps and bogs each summer.

The disparity makes sense if you think about it, he said. Just look at the range of habits and athletic traits in humans. Comparing one beaver-hunting wolf to another may be like comparing Michael Jordan to a rec-league basketball player.

Wolves are as idiosyncratic as any other creature.

One of their collared wolves refuses to cross a highway. It has roamed hundreds of miles, back and forth, following the highway, but only ventured across it a handful of times.

Still others will hang out in the back parking lots of Walmarts and taverns.

One wolf stockpiled fish, catching one at a time, squirreling it away, going back to the river to catch one more, never pausing while the fishing stayed hot. Then, the wolf feasted on them all at once.

All that data may eventually help the state and public answer some important management questions.

Why have moose populations fallen nearly everywhere in Minnesota except in Voyageurs National Park? Because beaver are so abundant there, it's possible that wolves are spending more time trying to ambush them and less time chasing moose calves, Gable said.

The project may someday have enough data to see how, or if, beaver, moose, deer and wolf populations all influence one another.

"You need a really robust data set to dive into that," he said.

Many long-term questions may take years to answer. Why do wolves disperse the way they do? Sometimes it seems random; other times, pack mates start out in opposite directions and travel separately for hundreds of miles, only to meet up with each other again.

What happens to pup survival over the decades? "You can learn what pup survival was this year, but it won't tell you anything," Homkes said.

Homkes once approached a clearing that had been a wolf rendezvous point — a place where yearlings too big for a den and too small to hunt wait for their parents and packmates to return with food.

He was sure the wolves had abandoned the spot by then; still, he howled into the woods to find out. Surprisingly, young wolves ran out to him, yipping.

An old wolf walked out, too. It didn't appear to notice Homkes. The yearlings turned to the old wolf, which began regurgitating food for them.

After they left, Homkes searched the trampled grass for what the old wolf had brought the pups. Blueberries.

"We've always thought of berries as more of a starvation food source," Homkes said. "But this shows that they're not just that. This wolf was eating them to bring them back."

Who knew?

Gable hiked to an area where a wolf with a GPS collar spent significant time to find out what it was doing there – hunting beaver? Eating prey? Meeting up with pups to feed them?

A story in the snow

Gable woke to a mortality signal on an early January morning. One of the collared wolves hadn't moved in so long it was likely dead.

It was 30 below zero outside. He followed the GPS ping to a spot just off a road and snowmobile trail. He suspected the animal had been poached or hit by a car.

Instead, he spotted a blood trail in the snow and realized the death wasn't caused by humans. He followed the blood away from the body, back to where it started a dozen yards into the woods, where thick snowdrifts covered fallen cedars.

More than one wolf had left tracks. The animals had packed the snow into a hard surface under the weight of a fight. Blood speckled the trunks of the trees, the twigs of the little branches.

Reading the story in the snow, Gable surmised that two wolves had attacked one.

They could have been fighting over a kill, or territory. The winners walked back into the woods. The loser, fatally wounded, staggered out toward the road. He collapsed in a snowbank, got up, and fell over again. He inched back into the woods and died under a leaning pine tree.

It was V071.

The breeding pack leader with a wide face and lion-like mane was 7 to 9 years old, a long life for a wild wolf. He had ruled his turf for at least five years before passing his prime.

The researchers are not sure how long it took the wolf to die.

Gable recalled when he first became fascinated by wolves. He saw one in the distance, from his family's cabin, walking out among the shadows of frozen Lake Huron.

After years of setting traps, of missing and catching wolves, of studying their tracks in the mud and snow, he may know as much as anyone about wolves in the wild. But he still has so many unanswered questions, he said. Maybe more than when he started.

"We're so close to knowing them, but we can't quite get there," he said. "The mystery around them — it's like if I can just know this or know this, I'll have it. We're just chasing that allure of wanting to figure it out."