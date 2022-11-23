The Wild lineup is up in the air ahead of the team renewing its rivalry with the Jets on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

"We've got a couple of situations that we're working through," coach Dean Evason said.

This uncertainty could at least be related to the defense.

Calen Addison appeared to be an extra at practice on Tuesday, but Evason said Addison might not be out against Winnipeg.

Who will be in action is Jordan Greenway after he sat out the last six games dealing with a setback to a shoulder injury that sidelined him seven games earlier this season.

Overall, Greenway has missed 16 games. He was idle the first three games after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. His more recent ailments have been to the same shoulder he had surgery on but a different issue.

"It is maybe a little frustrating," Greenway said. "But it's part of the game. Part of the gig, so it's OK. I've gotten through it. I'm still here ready to go. It's made me a lot more excited to play, a lot more motivated to get out there, help the guys. So, that's a positive for sure."

Greenway returns just in time for a matchup against the Jets that's typically been edgy.

Winnipeg has also been one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference so far this season; the Jets have three more wins and five additional points compared to the Wild.

"Obviously they're playing great hockey," Evason said. "They've got a lot of different elements. They seem like they've got everything set. They're rolling.

"Obviously, we've had our battles over the years, and I expect that to continue here tonight."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Jordan Greenway-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nic Petan-Connor Dewar-Mason Shaw

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski-Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

2-0: Record for goaltender Filip Gustavsson in two career starts vs. Winnipeg.

2-2: Record for the Wild against the Jets last season.

4: Game point streak for Frederick Gaudreau.

6: Game point streak for Kirill Kaprizov.

699: Career games for Jonas Brodin.

60.2%: Wild win probability. For more team stats, tap here.

About the Jets:

The Jets sit third in the Central Division with an 11-5-1 record. Over their last 10 games, they're 7-2-1. Winnipeg has given up only one power play goal during that span. Defenseman Josh Morrissey leads the team in points with 18. His 15 assists are tied for fifth among NHL defensemen.