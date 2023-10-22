Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild made a switch at forward on Sunday, sending Sammy Walker back to Iowa in the American Hockey League after two games and recalling Vinni Lettieri.

In four games with Iowa, Lettieri has a goal and two assists as well as a team-high 14 shots after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild in July.

Lettieri is the grandson of former North Stars player, coach and GM Lou Nanne. On the Wild roster, he is replacing another former four-year Gophers player in Walker.

Next up for the Wild is a home game vs. Edmonton on Tuesday.