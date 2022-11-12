Eight days after a lifeless shutout home loss to Seattle, the Wild ended a three-game road trip with Friday's 1-0 victory over the Kraken that was anything but that.

The Wild's gritty shutout followed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Los Angeles and Wednesday's 4-1 victory at Anaheim. It came on a night the Wild made right wing Mats Zuccarello's first-period goal stand as the winner.

Wild goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury's 28-save, 72nd career shutout – most among active NHL goaltenders — ended the Kraken's five-game winning streak, which included that 4-0 victory on Nov. 3.

It was his first shutout in a season that started unevenly for both himself and his team – and his first with the Wild.

"Sometimes it's a bit boring game, not many shots on both sides," Fleury told ESPN Plus in a post-game interview. "That means we played a good defensive game and it was good to get them back on the ice today."

Fleury now has recorded a shutout against 28 different franchises, the most by any goalie in NHL history. Ed Belfour, Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Tomas Vokoun shut out 27 franchises each. The only team he hasn't done so against are the Wild, Columbus, St. Louis and Vegas.

Included Friday was a Kraken flurry in front of Fleury just as time expired. It came after Seattle pulled goaltender Martin Jones, who stopped 20 of 21 shots he faced, with 2:08 left.

Seattle had four power plays but nary a shot on Fleury and the Wild.

"Obviously he was really good, but we think everybody in front of him was committed," Wild coach Dean Evason told reporters afterward. "A lot of blocked shots, did a lot of really good things. Certainly when we broke down, he was there to bail us out. He was really good."

The Wild have limited the opponent to a single goal or less in four of their last five games.

They now are 5-2-1 on the road this season and 2-4 at home – and Fleury appears to be finding his groove.

"He admitted he was trying to do too much," Evason said. "But we all did."

Zuccarello scored the game's first – and only — goal late in the first period. He took an opportunistic shot from the slot after defenseman Jon Merrill's attempted pass from the left point to the right bypassed not only defensive partner Calen Addison but teammate Frederick Gaudreau as well.

It eluded Addison, bounced off the right boards, past Gaudreau and three Kraken all the way to Zuccarello. He set up his shot with one touch and scored at 18:19 in that first period. Merrill got an assist for his part, his first point this season.

It was Zuccarello's sixth goal of the season, his first after he hadn't scored in his last six games.

Marcus Foligno returned after he missed five games because of an upper-body injury while Jordan Greenway missed his second consecutive after he returned Tuesday in L.A. from a shoulder injury himself in a shutout loss at Los Angeles.

Evason told reporters Friday morning Greenway's absence "is probably a little bit of a setback," but didn't sound alarmed by it.

"He is skating, so it's not as serious," Evason said. "He may need more time rehabbing and getting back."

Foligno was welcomed back by a group of Wild fans at morning skate with moose calls, his nickname.

"A little moose call is good," Foligno said in a team-conducted video interview. "I feel really good. It was something that happened early in the season and it just needed to calm down. I was just kind of playing through it. It was hurting my game and hurting the team. I just needed to take some time away from it and make sure I feel great now and am back to normal."

Evason said his team lacked "energy" in the loss to the second-year expansion team that finished with the second-to-worst record in the league in its inaugural season.

The Kraken built around defense its first season, then went and added offensive players for its second season.

"They're probably as aggressive as any team we've seen," Evason said. "This isn't the team from last year. I think teams that feel that way get surprised…We know who we played, the offensive capabilities they have. We didn't give up a lot of odd-man rushes. When they did have their opportunity, it was one (shot) and Flower was able to see it."

Recalled from Iowa on Sunday because the Wild needed healthy bodies, wingers Joseph Cramarossa and Adam Beckman both played Friday. Cramarossa scored his first goal in more then five years in Wednesday at Anaheim. Beckman likes to shoot and score, but is still looking for his first NHL goal.

They played Friday on the same line, each on the other side of center Sam Steel. Evason praised Beckman's play in Anaheim.

"We saw a very mature hockey player, one who wasn't just shooting," Evason said. "We saw him finishing his checks, providing us with energy. He played a real strong game in all three zones. So he's going to go again [Friday]."

Cramarossa's last goal coincidentally came with Anaheim against the Wild and has played mostly in the AHL in the seasons since then.

"Everybody thinks it's a negative and I think players do, too, when they got down to the American Hockey League," Evason said Friday morning. "It's not a negative. It's the second-best league in the world. If you're down there, it's for a reason, to develop and progress in some area of your game, if you're committed and positive about doing that, you'll give yourself the best opportunity to get back here and be a National Hockey League regular player."

Center Tyson Jost was scratched from Friday's lineup despite four assists in four games against Seattle.

"He's not going to play," Evason said before the game. "You're probably seeing what we're seeing, that he has to find his game again."

